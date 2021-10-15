Late Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel volleyball team sweeps Butte

The Helena boys ended their regular season on a positive note Thursday as the Bengals knocked off Missoula Big Sky 2-0 at Siebel field. Travis Robertson found the back of the net for Helena High as did Jack Nasset. Kaden Bucar and Lucas Canty also pitched in with assists. The Helena boys finished 7-4-3 with the win and the Bengals' total of 24 points will get them fourth place and a home match against Sentinel on Tuesday.