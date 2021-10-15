Late Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel volleyball team sweeps Butte

High school volleyball
Missoula Sentinel steamrolled to a sweep at Butte on Thursday, 25-19, 25-19, 25-12. Quincy Frohlich had eight kills and three aces for the Spartans. Paige Sawyer pitched in with 18 assists and three blocks. Raia Chase had 19 digs for Sentinel.
Thompson Falls recorded a home win over St. Ignatius Thursday, 25-9, 25-10, 25-16. Scarlette Schwindt piled up 10 kills for the Blue Hawks. Elli Pardee had 16 assists and Cheyla Irvine four digs for Thompson Falls. Darby posted a win at Lincoln Thursday, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.
Noxon dropped a Thursday decision to Clark Fork, Idaho, 25-21, 25-12, 9-25, 25-13. Riley Richter and Mia Vogel each had six kills for the Red Devils. Richter also had six aces and seven assists. Maygan Swanson tallied seven digs, four kills and four blocks. St. Regis surged past Plains, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.
Kalispell Flathead edged Kalispelll Glacier in a marathon, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12. Savanna Sterck had 14 kills and Kennedy Moore 10 for the Bravettes. Sidney Gulick collected 25 kills and two aces for the Wolfpack.
Bigfork rallied to beat Eureka Thursday, 16-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20. Jadyn Pluid collected seven kills, six digs and three aces for the Lions. Teammate Ellie Durden piled up 18 digs.
High school soccer
The Helena boys ended their regular season on a positive note Thursday as the Bengals knocked off Missoula Big Sky 2-0 at Siebel field. Travis Robertson found the back of the net for Helena High as did Jack Nasset. Kaden Bucar and Lucas Canty also pitched in with assists. The Helena boys finished 7-4-3 with the win and the Bengals' total of 24 points will get them fourth place and a home match against Sentinel on Tuesday.
College volleyball
Montana fell to 1-6 in Big Sky Conference play with a heartbreaker home loss to Portland State, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 4-15. Sentinel grad Sarina Mareno led the Grizzlies in digs with 22. Sentinel grad Elsa Godwin added 14 digs. Paige Clark led Montana with 23 kills and Catie Semadeni added 19. Portland State improved to 6-1 in Big Sky play.