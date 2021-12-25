Late Thursday sports roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team holds off rival Florence

High school girls basketball

Loyola Sacred Heart topped visiting Florence Thursday night, 62-51. The Falcons spotted the Breakers a 37-26 halftime lead, then cut their deficit to 39-37 in the third frame before fading.

Nat Clevenger paced the Breakers with 19 points, including 11 in the second half. Kennedy McCorkle scored 13 points, all in the first half. Gio Horner and Addy Jacobson each pitched in with nine points.

Kassidy Yeoman led the Falcons with 17 points, 11 coming in the second half. Kylie Kovatch added 10 points and Kolbi Wood eight points.

Charlo steamrolled to a 47-13 win over Two Eagle River in Pablo. Mila Hawk led the Vikings with 20 points and Kassidi Cox added nine. Columbia Falls surged past Polson, 58-42. Hope McAtee led the Wildkats with 17 points. Jazlyn Dalbey paced the Pirates with 17 points.

High school boys basketball

Columbia Falls rallied to win at Polson Thursday, 67-60. Key to the outcome was a 21-12 surge by the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. Jace Hill led Columbia Falls with 22 points and Cody Schweikert added 18. Colton Graham led the Pirates with 20 points, followed by Jarrett Wilson with 15 and Xavier Fisher 12.

Charlo put on an offensive display at Two Eagle River, winning 83-42. Stetson Reum led the Vikings with 18 points, followed by Coyle Nagy with 16, Wesley Anderson 14 and Keaton Piedalue 13. Thomas Spotted Eagle led the Eagles with 23 points.

