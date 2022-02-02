Late Tuesday sports roundup: Third-ranked Florence boys edge past Bigfork Tuesday

High school boys basketball

Class B third-ranked Florence rallied for a 59-57 win over Bigfork on Tuesday night. The Falcons trailed by a bucket heading into the final frame. With the win, Florence improved to 12-2. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 23 points, followed by Patrick Duchien with eight and Jace Pederson seven. Nick Walker collected 19 points for the Vikings.

St. Ignatius bounced Thompson Falls Tuesday, 56-39. Zoran LaFrombois poured in 22 points and Cederick McDonald added 17 for the Bulldogs. Jesse Claridge scored 15 points for the Blue Hawks.

Helena posted a 52-45 win over Missoula Big Sky Tuesday. Shane Shepherd scored 12 points for the Eagles.

Seeley-Swan secured a 48-40 win over Drummond recently. Sean Mercado scored 13 points and Chase Haines added nine for the Blackhawks. Colt Parsons collected 16 points for the Trojans. Seeley-Swan also beat Lincoln recently, 70-25. Walker McDonald scored 10 points. Drummond beat Philipsburg recently, 72-52. Caleb Parke scored 15 points for the Trojans. Hayden Mason tallied 19 points for the Prospectors.

High school girls basketball

Missoula Big Sky posted a 62-54 win over Helena on Tuesday. Avari Batt led the Eagles with 13 points, followed by Audrey Hale and Sadie McGuinn with 12 apiece. Helena's Alex Bullock led all scorers with 20 points.

Class C 10th-ranked Seeley-Swan stayed undefeated with a 75-17 win over Lincoln Tuesday. Mia Saalfeld led the Blackhawks with 14 points, followed by Emily Maughan and Tegan Mauldin with 13 apiece.

Whitefish scored a 37-25 win over Polson. Jude Perry scored 12 points for the Bulldogs. Turquoise Pierre tallied nine for the Pirates.

Philipsburg posted a 42-33 win over Drummond. Asha Comings scored 21 points and Reece Pitcher added 11 for the Prospectors. Holly Hauptman scored 14 points for the Trojans.

