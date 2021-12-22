Late Tuesday/Wednesday sports roundup: Missoula Hellgate boys, girls trounce Great Falls CMR

High school boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate motored to a road win over Great Falls CMR Tuesday, 58-28. Griffin Kinch paced the Knights with 25 points and Connor Dick added 10.

Florence posted a 67-30 road win over Stevensville Tuesday. Beau Neal piled up 22 points and Aidan Wayne added 14 for the Falcons. Lorenzo Grazzani led the hosts with eight points.

Hamilton won a thrilling 45-41 home overtime decision over Loyola Sacred Heart Tuesday. Eli Taylor collected 12 points and three steals and Asher Magness added 11 points for the Broncs. The Rams' Raef Konzen led all scorers with 20 points.

Libby whipped Troy on Tuesday, 62-15. Caden Williams paced the Loggers with 20 points and TJ Andersen added 11. Corvallis lost at Butte Central, 53-40. Donovan Potter scored 12 points and Aaron Powell added eight for the Blue Devils. Dougie Peoples tallied 21 points for the Maroons.

Frenchtown cruised to a 75-34 home win over East Helena. Connor Michaud scored 16 points and Devin Shelton added 15 for the Broncs.

Superior stopped visiting Two Eagle River Tuesday, 67-50. Orion Plaake piled up 35 points and Mueller Anthony added 18 for the Bobcats. Nate Gates scored 21 points for the Eagles.

High school girls basketball

Missoula Hellgate steamrolled to a 57-23 home win over Great Falls CMR Tuesday. Bailee Sayler led a balanced Knights attack with 12 points. Alex Covill, Keke Davis and Lauren Dick each added 11 points.

Philipsburg rolled over Valley Christian in Missoula Tuesday, 69-31. Reece Pitcher scored 18 points, Rachel Ward 15 and Asha Comings 11 for the Prospectors. Kelly scored nine points for the Eagles.

Anaconda drubbed Arlee, 65-17. Makena Patrick scored 20 points for the Copperheads. Corvallis lost a home game to Butte Central Tuesday, 58-25. Tylin Sorenson led the Blue Devils with eight points.

Frenchtown won at East Helena Tuesday, 53-27. Sadie Smith scored 24 points and Demi Smith added eight for the Broncs. Thompson Falls whipped Noxon, 76-24. Avery Burgess scored 20 points and Ellie Baxter added 15 for the Blue Hawks. Victor downed visiting Darby, 40-29. Haylie Tolley scored 14 points for the Pirates.

Superior tripped Two Eagle River, 53-17. Cassie Green scored 15 points and Payton Milender added 14 for the Bobcats.

