Late Tuesday/Wednesday sports roundup: Montana-Montana State basketball doubleheader rescheduled

College basketball rescheduling

The annual basketball doubleheader between Montana and Montana State in Bozeman scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 9. The adjustment was made to accommodate the Montana State football team's FCS national championship game on Jan. 8 and the lack of staffing available in Bozeman.

The Bobcats now host the Lady Griz on Sunday with the tipoff set for 1 p.m. The men's game will follow at 5 p.m.

The doubleheader will be broadcast on SWX Montana and ESPN+. Montana will host Montana State on two separate dates in Missoula. The Lady Griz host the Bobcats at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, with that game airing on SWX Montana and ESPN+. The Brawl of the Wild Series, presented by Town Pump, comes to a close in basketball when the men's matchup takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

High school boys basketball

Columbia Falls earned a thrilling win at Bigfork on Monday, 63-57 in overtime. Bryce Gilliard paced the Vikings with 21 points, followed by Wyatt Johnson with 12 points. Bigfork bounced Plains Tuesday, 67-17. Gilliard scored 16 points and Levi Taylor and Nick Walker each added 10.

Ronan bounced Browning on Monday, 75-70. The Chiefs jumped to a 41-33 halftime lead and held on. Elijah Tonasket and Marlo Tonasket each scored 20 points and Dillon Pretty On Top added 12 for Ronan. Justice Johnson scored 13 points for Browning.

High school girls basketball

Bigfork won at Columbia Falls Monday, 55-31. Emma Berreth poured in 19 points and Scout Nadeau added 12 for the Valkyries. Hope McAtee tallied 14 points for the Wildkats.

College football

Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks will be hired by Colorado State for the same job. Banks, who's in his first season at MSU, will still coach the Bobcats in the FCS championship game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, sources told FootballScoop and the Chronicle.

The news broke two days after MSU defeated South Dakota State 31-17 in the FCS semifinals. CSU is an FBS program that plays in the Mountain West Conference. The Rams are coached by Jay Norvell, who they hired earlier this month after he spent five years as the head coach at Nevada. Banks coached cornerbacks at Nevada in 2020.

Banks was hired by MSU in February, shortly after the Cats hired Brent Vigen as their head coach. Banks replaced Kane Ioane, who left MSU to become co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Mountain West program Boise State. The Cats' next DC will be their fourth in as many seasons.

CSU's previous defensive coordinator was Chuck Heater. The veteran coach spent two seasons in his second stint as the Rams' DC.

Banks has led one of the best defenses in the FCS. The Cats rank second in scoring defense (behind NDSU), 13th in yards allowed per game, 13th in rushing defense and 21st in passing yards allowed per game.

Several opposing coaches and players have praised MSU's 4-2-5 defense this season for being well-coached.

“It’s like watching a really well-choreographed dance," Sam Houston coach KC Keeler said prior to his team's 42-19 quarterfinal loss to MSU. "If they’re supposed to be in the B gap, they’re in the B gap. If they’re supposed to be fitting run with the right shoulder, they’re fitting it with the right shoulder. It’s really impressive.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0