Late Wednesday/Thursday prep roundup: Class B No. 6 St. Ignatius boys basketball rallies past Class A Ronan

Boys basketball

Class B No. 6 St. Ignatius rallied for a 74-70 win on Thursday to improve to 10-1 by outscoring Class A Ronan 39-28 in the second half and 24-17 in the fourth quarter after trailing 42-35 at the intermission and 53-50 entering the final frame. Zoran LaFrombois and Cedrick McDonald scored 29 points each for the Bulldogs. Marlo Tonasket led the Chiefs with 20 points, and Elijah Tonasket had 16.

Missoula Hellgate posted a 47-41 win over Kalispell Glacier on Thursday to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the Western AA. Connor Dick led the Knights with 15 points, while Ty Olsen paced the Wolfpack with nine points.

Missoula Sentinel suffered a 47-37 loss to Class AA No. 1 Helena Capital, which improved to 10-0 with the win on Thursday. Kaden Sheridan had 19 points to lead the Spartans.

Florence senior Beau Neal scored his 1,000th career point on a free throw during Thursday's 74-54 win over Stevensville. Neal led all players with 23 points, while teammate Aidan Wayne added 13. Kellan Beller paced the Yellowjackets with 17 points, and Cole Olson added 11.

Arlee held off Anaconda's 22-17 fourth-quarter surge for a 56-55 win on Thursday. Levi Fullerton led the Warriors with 18 points, and Benny Harlow added 15.

Victor pulled out a 39-38 win over Valley Christian on Thursday as Carson Varner scored 11 points, Brandon Bowen added nine, Jordan McLane tallied eight and Canyon Parks had seven.

Drummond tallied a 45-24 win over Sheridan on Thursday to move to 11-1.

Whitefish scored a 47-30 win over Eureka on Thursday.

Libby posted a 76-24 win over Troy on Thursday.

Butte Central rolled to an 87-51 win over Corvallis on Thursday. Donovan Potter had 13 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Aaron Powell and Tyler Weis scored 10 each.

White Sulphur Springs beat Lincoln, 53-39, on Thursday.

St. Regis scored a 72-41 win over Superior on Wednesday as John Pruitt and Caleb Ball each scored 20 points for the Tigers, who improved to 9-3. Orion Plaake led the paced the Bobcats with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Class AA No. 2 Missoula Hellgate rolled to a 55-29 win over Kalispell Glacier on Thursday to improve to 9-0. Alex Covill led the Knights with 18 points, Addy Heaphy and Bailee Sayler scored nine apiece, and Keke Davis added eight. Sidney Gulick had 12 points to pace the Wolfpack.

Class AA No. 4 Kalispell Flathead toughed out a 56-40 win over Missoula Big Sky on Thursday to improve to 10-0. Avery Chouinard led the Bravettes with 18 points, Clare Converse added 11 and Kennedy Moore added 10. Kadynce Couture paced the Eagles with 17 points, while Avari Batt scored 10.

Class A No. 5 Columbia Falls cruised to a 61-24 win over Polson on Thursday. Maddie Robison poured in 24 points with five triples for the Wildkats, while Grace Gedlaman added 10 points. Jaivin Bad Bear, Lexi Wirz and McKenna Hanson had five points each for the Pirates.

Class B No. 9 Eureka posted a 57-25 win over Class A Whitefish on Thursday to improve to 8-4. Jimena Sanchez led the Lions with 15 points, while Jadyn Pluid added 10 and Reena Truman nine.

Missoula Sentinel dropped a 41-37 decision against Helena Capital on Thursday. Brooke Stayner paced the Spartans with 11 points, while Olivia Huntsinger and Emily McElmurry added eight apiece.

Ronan built a 44-19 lead through three quarters on its way to a 51-39 victory over St. Ignatius on Thursday. LaReina Cordova paced the Maidens with 17 points, Olivia Heiner added 13 and Dani Coffman had 12. Kooper Page had 26 points for the Bulldogs.

Drummond scored a 56-32 win over Sheridan on Thursday to improve to 10-2.

Class B No. 5 Anaconda cruised to a 69-24 win over Arlee on Thursday as Kora Kelly scored 17 points, Makena Patrick 13 and Sami Johnson 11. Princess Bolen led Arlee with six points.

White Sulphur Springs rolled to a 66-29 win over Lincoln on Thursday behind 24 points from Kenzie Hereim, 18 from Natalie Fisher and 16 from Kendra Manger.

Libby tallied a 37-25 win over Troy.

Superior outscored St. Regis 35-20 over the middle two quarters on its way to a 54-42 win on Wednesday. Cassie Green led the Bobcats with 14 points, while Darby Haskins and Lanie Crabb each had 11. Macy Hill led the Tigers with 20.

Wrestling

Frenchtown scored a 69-0 win over Corvallis and a 77-0 victory against Stevensville/Victor on Thursday. Gavin Bauman (120) was the only wrestler to win by pin twice. Others who won by pin once were Ryder Hansen (113), Roman Duke (132), Bradyn Rate (138), Zane Martin (145), Gavin McLean (152), Smokey Stoker (160), Nathan Hansen (205) and Philip Herald (285). The Broncs won 12 matches by forfeit.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0