Libby's Johnson, Thompson Falls' Baxter voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Libby boys basketball player Keith Johnson and Thompson Falls girls basketball player Megan Baxter were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Johnson scored 25 points to help the Loggers hand fifth-ranked Browning its first Northwest A loss, moving Libby to 11-2, 5-1 and keeping alive its chance of winning the conference crown.

Baxter scored a game-high 22 points in a 64-49 win over Anaconda in a battle of two of the better teams in the Western B, moving the Blue Hawks to 12-2.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

