Libby's Malyevac, Thompson Falls' Irvine are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Libby's Reece Malyevac and Thompson Falls' Cheyla Irvine were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Malyevac fired a 65 to win the Frenchtown Invitational golf tournament last Thursday at King Ranch. The course record at King Ranch is 63.

Irvine collected 15 assists and nine digs in leading the Thompson Falls volleyball team to a four-set win at Loyola Sacred Heart last Thursday. She also had four aces.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.