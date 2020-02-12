Lincoln's Brown, St. Ignatius' Umphrey voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Lincoln boys basketball player Nathan Brown and St. Ignatius girls basketball player Azia Umphrey were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Brown helped the Lynx win two out of three games last week, going for 43 points, seven steals and six rebounds in one game and 26 points, 10 steals, eight assists and eight rebounds in another.

Umphrey broke out for 25 points in the Bulldogs' 53-50 upset win at home against Florence in a non-conference Class B game.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

