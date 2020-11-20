 Skip to main content
Listen to tonight's Sentinel-Billings West football game online on KURL Radio
  Updated
Tonight's Class AA football championship game will be broadcast on KURL Radio, 93.3 FM, in Billings. Western Montana fans may listen to the broadcast online by logging on to https://www.kurlradio.com/.

Sentinel (9-0) and Billings West (9-0) are battling at 7 p.m. on Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

Fans will be able to stream video of the State AA football championship game on the NFHS Network.

To access the subscription-based NFHS Network, visit the Montana High School Association website (www.mhsa.org) and click on the link.

