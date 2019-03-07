MISSOULA — The Missoula YMCA swim team placed third out of 14 teams overall in the Montana Short Course State Championship this past weekend.
The girls placed third and the boys second.
On the boys side, Jackson Moe won six out of seven individual events. On the girls side, Caroline McCormick won four individual events.
In total, the MYST won 15 individual events and four relay championships. The MYST 15-18 girls relay swept all three relays.
MYST also won the Montana State Spirit award. This is an award that is given out at both the Long Course State meet in July as well as the Short Course State meet in March. MYST has won the award 27 out 30 times over the 15 years.
This weekend the MYST is sending 16 swimmers to Butte to the Montana BC Championship Meet. Eight team members will attend the Speedo Senior Sectionals meet in Federal Way, Washington, March 14-17. Later on in March, threes swimmers will compete in the North West Age Group Regionals.
This season MYST has qualified 3 swimmers for the YMCA Nationals swim meet. They plan on competing in that meet over the summer.
Missoulian staff