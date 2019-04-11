Montana’s only competitive jump rope team, the Montana Super Skippers, will host teams from Idaho, Washington and Utah for the Region 12 Jump Rope Championship on Saturday at Hellgate High School.
Spectators can expect to see ropes traveling up to 80 mph and freestyle events with intricate, powerful and complicated moves.
Some of the best jumpers in the country will compete for a chance to advance to the national tournament in Florida later this year.
The Super Skippers are seeking donations to help them provide lunch for the volunteers running the tournament. For supporters who wish to be mentioned on the team's website, the organization is asking for donations of $200 or greater to help buy equipment and assist competitors with travel expenses. Contact Coach Beverly Williams at (406) 360-9469 with any questions.