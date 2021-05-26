 Skip to main content
Loyola junior Dechans, St. Ignatius senior Bravo voted Prep Athletes of the Week
Loyola junior Dechans, St. Ignatius senior Bravo voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Loyola Sacred Heart junior Evelyn Dechans and St. Ignatius senior Lalo Bravo were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Dechans repeated as girls singles champion in the State B-C tennis meet this past week in Missoula. The multi-sport athlete, who also plays basketball, did not drop a set all season and steamrolled in the state title match, 6-1, 6-0. 

Bravo reached the State B-C tennis boys doubles championship last week along with his partner, Kayden Carter. Bravo is a senior multi-sport athlete who played center on the football team.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

