Loyola Sacred Heart's Isabelle Berry and Darby's William Martin were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Berry won five events in the District 6B track meet last weekend in Missoula. She took the 100-meter dash in 12.53, 200 in 26.77, 400 in 1:02.39, 100 hurdles in 16:08 and 300 hurdles in 47.76.

Martin won the 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles last weekend in the District 13C track meet in Missoula. The senior posted a time of 23.61 in the 200 and 15.99 in the 110 hurdles. His time in the 300 hurdles was 41.56.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.