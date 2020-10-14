Loyola Sacred Heart's Kovics, Hellgate's Anderson voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Loyola Sacred Heart soccer player Hudson Kovics and Hellgate soccer player Carmen Anderson were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Kovics helped Loyola's soccer team stun South A frontrunner Frenchtown, making seven saves and pitching a clean sheet to allow the Rams' goal in the opening 40 seconds hold up in a 1-0 win last week.

Anderson helped Hellgate secure a home playoff soccer game by stunning Glacier, then tied for the league lead, when she broke a 1-1 tie by scoring on a header in the 74th minute of a 2-1 win last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

