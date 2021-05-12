 Skip to main content
Loyola's McMillion, Sentinel's Wright voted Prep Athletes of the Week
Loyola's McMillion, Sentinel's Wright voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Loyola's Gordon McMillion and Missoula Sentinel's Mac Wright were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

McMillion won the long jump at the Western ABC Top Ten track and field meet in Hamilton. He posted a mark of 21 feet, 3 inches. That was just a few inches farther than runner-up Joey Visser of Boulder.

Wright collected three hits, including a double, in Missoula Sentinel's 14-4 softball win over Missoula Big Sky. Wright also piled up three runs batted in.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

