Loyola's Palma, Polson's Druyvestein voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Loyola Sacred Heart's Ridger Palma and Polson's Katelyne Druyvestein were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Palma won the 200-meter dash in the 16-team Blue Devil Invitational track and field meet Saturday in Corvallis. He posted a time of 22.55. He also placed second in the 100 with the fastest Class B time (11.27).

Druyvestein hurled a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Plains on the softball field Saturday, striking out 13 in five innings of work. She also picked up the win in an 8-2 triumph over Butte Central, striking out five in three hitless innings.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

