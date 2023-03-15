Loyola Sacred Heart's Ethan Stack and Hamilton's Layne Kearns were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Stack scored 31 points in an 83-56 win over Lodge Grass on the first day of the State B basketball tourney last Thursday in Great Falls. The sophomore also collected six rebounds and three assists and his team went on to win its first championship.

Kearns piled up 17 points and 16 rebounds in a consolation game against Laurel in the State A basketball tourney on Saturday in Bozeman. The Broncs lost by a narrow margin, 62-58.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.