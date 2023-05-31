Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mission-Arlee-Charlo's Jerny Crawford and Bigfork's Jack Jensen were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Crawford homered, doubled twice and scored three runs as the Bulldogs overwhelmed Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in a State B-C softball game Friday in Anaconda. MAC went on to earn runner-up honors for the third straight year.

Jensen won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in the State B track meet this past weekend in Butte. The junior posted a time of 1:58.10 in the 800 and 4:28.26 in the 1,600.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.