Mission-Arlee-Charlo's Izzy Evans and Eureka's Jacob Buckingham were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Evans hit a home run and a double and scored three runs in leading the Bulldogs to an 8-2 softball win at Florence Saturday. She also took care of the pitching duties.

Buckingham won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in the Top 8 Northwest ABC track meet on May 2 in Eureka. The senior posted a time of 17.23 in the 110 event and 44.90 in the 300 event.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.