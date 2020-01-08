Missoula Big Sky wrestler Hunter Meinzen and Charlo girls basketball player Liev Smith were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Meinzen won the 152-pound weight class at the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational Saturday. In the finals, he decisioned Seth Horton of Powell, Wyoming, 5-1.
Smith scored 18 points in leading the Vikings to a 62-21 home win over Noxon on Saturday.
Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.