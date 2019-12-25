Missoula Big Sky wrestler Dougie Swanson and Thompson Falls girls basketball player Megan Baxter were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Swanson pinned Austin Vanek of Cut Bank to earn the 160-pound title in the Great Falls CMR Classic wrestling meet last weekend. His success also helped the Eagles win the team championship.
Baxter scored 21 points to sparking Thompson Falls to a 63-18 home win over Libby on Thursday, Dec. 19.
