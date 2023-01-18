 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Missoula Big Sky's Cuaresma, Loyola's Horner are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week logo

Missoula Big Sky's Josiah Cuaresma and Loyola Sacred Heart's Gio Horner were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Cuaresma stole the show early with a big first-quarter dunk and went on to score a game-high 25 points in a Jan. 10 home win over Missoula Sentinel. Big Sky's margin of victory was 15 points, 57-42.

Horner piled up 22 points in a Jan. 10 home win over Plains. The Breakers won by the score of 71-26.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

Tags

