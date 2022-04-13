Missoula Big Sky's Gibbs, Polson's Todd are Athletes of Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Missoula Big Sky's Porter Gibbs and Polson's Clara Todd were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Gibbs set a school freshman record by clearing 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump in a home meet on April 8. He set a high-school best five times on the day and broke his dad's personal best.

Todd picked up the only win for the Pirates in a tennis dual meet loss to Dillon on April 8. Playing in the No. 1 singles spot, she rolled past Emma Mitchell, 6-0, 6-2. A day later, she rallied for a win over Lauren Brown of Whitefish.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

