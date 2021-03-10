Missoula Big Sky's Hunter Meinzen, Missoula Lady Bruins' Frances Carrasco voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Big Sky boys wrestler Hunter Meinzen and Missoula Lady Bruins girls hockey player Frances Carrasco were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Meinzen closed out his high school wrestling career with his third consecutive individual state championship, all at different weight classes, during last week's Class AA tournament at Kalispell Flathead.

Carrasco scored a team-best five goals in the state hockey tournament last week as the senior helped the Lady Bruins win their fifth straight title as Missoula Red beat Bozeman in the championship game.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

