Missoula Big Sky's Kade Olson, Charlo's Connor Fryberger voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Big Sky boys basketball player Kade Olson and Charlo girls basketball player Connor Fryberger were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Olson had team highs with 10 points and five rebounds as the Eagles scored a 48-36 win over Helena in Western AA play last week to improve to 2-2 and match their regular-season win total from last season.

Fryberger averaged 12.3 points over three games last week as she scored 14, 16 and seven points to help the Vikings win three games in three days and improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Western 14-C action.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0