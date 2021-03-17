Missoula Bruins' Kevin Moore, Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Bruins boys hockey player Kevin Moore and Seeley-Swan girls basketball player Sariah Maughan were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Moore earned first-team all-state honors as he helped them win their second state hockey title in three years by saving 79 of 80 shots across three games, including all 60 in the semis and final last week.

Maughan averaged 8.7 points at three State C hoops tournament games last week and scored 12 points in a loser-out victory over Jordan as the Blackhawks went 1-2 at state after going 0-2 in their 2020 trip.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

