Missoula-based mixed martial arts fighter Sam Polk won his first professional fight after 10 years away on April 29 at the Butte Civic Center.

Polk, who trains out of Dogpound Fight Team, defeated Brandon Little Coyote in a 170-pound welterweight bout as the 11th of 13 matches on the Fight Kingdom 1 card. He won by technical knockout 17 seconds into round one with a body kick followed up by ground punches.