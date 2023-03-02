Five members of the Missoula Freestyle Ski Team have qualified for the 2023 Junior National Championships in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

They are asking for financial help to make the trip. The five include Emma Puiggari, Noah Gibbs, Gabe Gibbs, Aniyah Crosbie and Cian O'Connor.

"Unfortunately, the costs of travel and lodging are more than we anticipated," coach Aunika Phillips said. "These athletes have spent every weekend training and competing to be able to achieve their goal of competing in the Championships."

The team has a GoFundMe web page where they are trying to raise $7,000 to cover the costs of travel and lodging. To view the page, log on to: gf.me/v/c/bmvr/help-get-our-team-to-the-us-junior-championships.

—Missoulian staff