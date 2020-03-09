Missoula Freestyle Ski Team to be represented at nationals

The Missoula Freestyle Ski Team will be sending seven youth to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Mogul Junior National Championships on March 11-16 in Winter Park Resort, Colorado.

The event brings together the top approximately 75 junior competitors from around the country. This event will include moguls and dual moguls. Skiers will be judged and timed on their speed, turns and jumps (there are two jumps in every course).