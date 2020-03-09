Missoula Freestyle Ski Team to be represented at nationals
MONTANA/LOCAL

Missoula Freestyle Ski Team to be represented at nationals

{{featured_button_text}}
ski goggle stockimage

The Missoula Freestyle Ski Team will be sending seven youth to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Mogul Junior National Championships on March 11-16 in Winter Park Resort, Colorado.

The event brings together the top approximately 75 junior competitors from around the country. This event will include moguls and dual moguls. Skiers will be judged and timed on their speed, turns and jumps (there are two jumps in every course).

Those representing Missoula are William (Oliver) Long, Harrison Long, Rex Arnot, Noah Gibbs, Daniel Crosby, Robert Crosby and Emma Puiggari.

Missoulian staff

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News