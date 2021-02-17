Missoula Freestyle Team's Rex Arnot, Victor's Virginia Brown voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Freestyle Team boys skiier Rex Arnot and Victor girls basketball player Virginia Brown were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Arnot placed second in the 17-U age group and third overall at the Lost Trail freestyle singles skiing competition last week following his recent success at the Sun Valley competition.

Brown scored 28 points in a road win over Darby, which is an impressive feat given that the Pirates (4-7) went into last week averaging just 29.4 points per game as a team but have now won two games in a row.

On Tuesday night, the Pirates pushed to the District 13C semifinal game with a 44-38 win over Valley Christian. The Victor girls basketball team will play Seeley-Swan for a chance to face off with the winner of the Drummond-Philipsburg semifinal in the district championship.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

