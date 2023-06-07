A three-game win streak ended in dramatic fashion for the Missoula PaddleHeads on Tuesday night in Great Falls.

Zootown's pro baseball team squandered a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, losing to the Voyagers on Derek Kolbush's walk-off RBI single with two outs, 8-7. Missoula fell to 8-5 and trails Pioneer League North Division frontrunner Glacier (8-3) by a full game.

Great Falls (5-6) won despite committing five errors. Missoula did not have any defensive miscues but closer Mark Simon (0-2) struggled, allowing two big runs on three hits in the final inning.

Patrick Chung continued his hot streak at the plate for the PaddleHeads, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. The only other Missoula hitters with multiple hits were first-year third baseman Dondrei Hubbard (2) and former Idaho Falls Chukars outfielder Thomas DeBonville (2).

After spotting the hosts a 4-0 lead in the first four innings, Missoula started down the comeback trail. Chung had an RBI single in the fifth and then his team exploded for five runs in the seventh, with Keaton Greenwalt delivering a two-RBI base hit and Chung and Guenther each chipping in with run-scoring singles.

Great Falls answered with a run in the eighth to knot the score at 6-6. But DeBonville ripped an RBI single in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for the Voyagers' dramatic comeback in the bottom half.

The PaddleHeads used four pitchers. Starter Connor Schultz, a former Iowa Hawkeye, allowed four earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Missoula and Great Falls will finish their three-game series Thursday, then play three at Ogren-Allegiance Park starting Friday.