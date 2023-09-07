A slow start doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads Wednesday in a 10-7 loss to the Boise Hawks in Garden City, Idaho.

The hosts raced to a 10-run lead in the first five innings in front of 3,888 fans. The PaddleHeads made a spirited comeback bid that included four runs in the ninth, but it was not enough.

Missoula fell to 64-28 and remained in second place in the Pioneer League North Division second-half race, trailing leader Billings by 1/2 game. The PaddleHeads are trying to become the first team in league history to win six half-season races in a row.

Mark Timmins (6-1) took his first loss, allowing six runs on six hits with two walks in the first two innings. The PaddleHeads used four more pitchers in the game, including newcomers Nic Laio and Arman Sabouri, mainstay Karl Blum and position player Cam Thompson in the ninth.

Both teams finished with 12 hits. Dondrei Hubbard, Luis Navarro and McClain O'Connor homered for Missoula. Hubbard also had two doubles.

Trailing by seven runs heading into the ninth, the PaddleHeads made things interesting with two-run home runs by Navarro and O'Connor. Then Boise reliever Drew Marrufo put the fire out, coaxing Jake Guenther into a ground out and Thomas DeBonville into a pop out to end the game.

Missoula won the series, 2-1. The PaddleHeads will start their final regular-season series on Thursday night at home against Glacier.

Missoula will begin play in the North Division best-of-3 playoff series on Monday.