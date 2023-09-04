Keaton Greenwalt ripped two home runs in sparking the Missoula PaddleHeads to a blowout road win over the Boise Hawks Monday, 12-1.

Greenwalt was one of four Missoula players to hit the ball out of the park. Dondrei Hubbard smacked a two-run home run in the first inning and Cam Thompson added a solo shot in the eighth.

Missoula (63-27) moved into a first-place tie with surging Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. The Mustangs took a 13-game win streak in their game Monday night.

Dawson Day (3-2) earned the win. The former Glacier Range Rider hurler allowed one run on six hits with seven strikeouts in five innings of duty. Mark Timmins, Ethan Swanson, John LaRossa and Karl Blum all threw a scoreless inning in relief. Missoula acquired Swanson from the Great Falls Voyagers late last week.

The PaddleHeads finished with 14 hits to seven for the Hawks (45-46). Greenwalt finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs and teammate Ryan Cash was 3 for 5 with a triple.

An announced crowd of 3,155 fans attended the game in Garden City, Idaho. Matt Voelker (7-5) took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits in the first five innings.

The teams are scheduled to play again on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Missoula will then return home for a three-game series against Glacier starting on Thursday. The PaddleHeads will start postseason play next week.