For three years they've been the gold standard in the Pioneer League regular season.

On Thursday, the Missoula PaddleHeads made sure they'll once again finish with the best overall record in the independent pro baseball league with a dramatic win over the Glacier Range Riders in front of 3,037 fans in Kalispell. The teams were deadlocked at 3-3 after nine innings and Missoula's Dondrei Hubbard broke the tie in the first knockout round.

The knockout is the Pioneer League's home-run-derby-style format for settling games rather than extra innings. Hubbard smacked two taters in his first-round opportunity. Dean Miller of Glacier was next up and he only managed one home run, failing to send the knockout to a second round.

The PaddleHeads (59-22) maintained a five-game lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. They're trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Missoula has already secured a playoff spot by virtue of its first-half title in the North. The postseason will start the week of Sept. 10, with the top two teams in the North battling in a best-of-3 series along with the top two in the South for spots in the Pioneer League championship series. Missoula will have the home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The PaddleHeads have reached the championship series the last two years. They took the league title in 2021 and finished second last summer.

After finishing up their six-game series against the Glacier Range Riders (44-35) this weekend, Missoula will have 12 regular-season games remaining. The PaddleHeads will start a three-game home series against Great Falls on Tuesday.

Missoula jumped to a 3-0 lead Thursday thanks to a Josh Elvir two-run home run in the third and a Jake Guenther sacrifice fly that scored Hubbard in the fifth. Glacier answered with runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth to force the knockout tiebreaker.

The PaddleHeads used four pitchers in the game. Ace Alfredo Villa went 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Liu Fuenmayor finished up the seventh before Cody Thompson pitched the eighth and Mark Simon the ninth.

Hubbard finished with half of Missoula's six hits, with a single and double to go along with his home run and knockout heroics.