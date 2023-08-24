Strong pitching from Dawson Day and Mark Timmins propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 6-2 win over the Glacier Range Riders on Wednesday night in Kalispell.

Day, who played for the Range Riders last season, held his old team scoreless for four innings, striking out two. Timmins, who spent time with the Los Angeles Angels organization earlier this summer, came on in the fifth and earned the win, boosting his Pioneer League record to 6-0 by holding Glacier to two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

The PaddleHeads (58-22) maintained a five-game lead over second-place Billings in the North Division second-half standings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

The PaddleHeads will play the Glacier Range Riders (44-34) through Sunday in Kalispell.

Luis Navarro and Patrick Chung each smacked a home run for Missoula. Chung, Navarro, Josh Elvir and Keaton Greenwalt each collected two hits for the PaddleHeads, who finished with 11.

Missoula scored all the runs it needed in the first inning on a three-run tater by Navarro. Chung added his solo shot in the second and Navarro and Cam Thompson ripped RBI doubles in the fifth to give the PaddleHeads a 6-0 lead.

A robust crowd of 2,322 fans attended the game. Noah Barros (8-4) took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits with three walks in five innings.