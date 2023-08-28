After racing to a six-run lead, the Missoula PaddleHeads faded Sunday in dropping a 9-7 decision to the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell.

The teams split in their six-game series. Missoula will start a three-game home set against the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday night.

Missoula (60-24) has lost two of its last three and its lead has dwindled to three games over Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. The PaddleHeads are trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Keaton Greenwalt smacked two home runs and Josh Elvir added one for Zootown's pro baseball team in Sunday's setback. Christian Kirtley and Kingston Liniak each hit a home run for Glacier (46-36).

Missoula used four pitchers. Starter Connor Schultz lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. Reliever Liu Fuenmayor (4-2) took the loss after coming on in the fifth with his team clinging to a 6-5 lead.

Glacier finished with 14 hits to 11 for Missoula. Greenwalt boosted his home run total to 19 and RBI total to 84. He ranks fifth in the league in both of those categories.