Luis Navarro's three-run home run erased an early deficit and the Missoula PaddleHeads earned a bounce-back win against the Glacier Range Riders, 9-5, Saturday night in Kalispell.

The hosts tagged Missoula starter Izzy Fuentes for two runs in the first frame. The PaddleHeads answered with Navarro's three-run shot in the third and seized control with three runs in the fifth, with Josh Elvir and Jake Guenther delivering RBI singles.

With the win, Missoula (60-23) maintained its four-game lead over second-place Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. The PaddleHeads are trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Missoula used four pitchers in the game. Fuentes (8-3) was credited with the win, allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Mark Timmins and Liu Fuenmayor each gave up a run in relief before Mark Simon came on to pitch a scoreless ninth for the PaddleHeads.

Missoula finished with 13 hits to nine for the hosts. Dondrei Hubbard had a game-high three for the visitors and teammates Guenther, Patrick Chung and McClain O'Connor each had two.

The PaddleHeads and Range Riders will play again Sunday afternoon in Kalispell. Missoula will then return home for a three-game series against the Great Falls Voyagers starting Tuesday.