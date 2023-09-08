With solid pitching by starter Izzy Fuentes, the Missoula PaddleHeads won for the fourth time in five games Thursday, holding off the Glacier Range Riders for an 8-6 triumph at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Fuentes went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six. He improved to 9-3.

Missoula (65-28) reclaimed first place in the Pioneer League North Division second-half race, leading Billings by 1/2 game. With home wins on Friday and Saturday night over Glacier, the PaddleHeads would become the first team in league history to win six half-season races in a row.

Josh Elvir's grand slam in the fifth inning helped the hosts build a 7-2 lead. Glacier (53-41) made things interesting with three runs off reliever Liu Fuenmayor in the ninth.

That prompted Misoula manager Michael Schlact to bring on his closer, Mark Simon. Gabe Howell greeted him with a base hit, giving the Range Riders runners on first and second with two outs. Then Simon put the fire out, retiring Dean Miller on a ground out to end the game.

The PaddleHeads finished with 11 hits to nine for Glacier. Catcher Reece Yeargain collected a game-high four hits for the hosts, including a double.

Missoula will begin play in the North Division best-of-3 playoff series on the road Monday. The opponent will be either Billings or Glacier, depending on what happens this weekend.