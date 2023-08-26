After spotting the Glacier Range Riders a big lead early, the Missoula PaddleHeads never recovered in dropping a 10-3 decision Friday in Kalispell.

Glacier roughed up Missoula starter Jay Cervantes for five runs on four hits before he was pulled in the third inning. Jestin Jones came on and he also struggled to stop the hosts, allowing three runs in three innings.

The PaddleHeads (59-23) saw their lead dwindle to four games over second-place Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. They're trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Glacier (45-35) finished with 12 hits to seven for Missoula. Josh Elvir ripped a pair of doubles for the PaddleHeads and Patrick Chung had a double and single. Ryan Cash collected two singles.

Jack White (2-5) earned the win. He allowed three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

The PaddleHeads and Range Riders will play again Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Kalispell. Missoula will then return home for a three-game series against the Great Falls Voyagers starting Tuesday.