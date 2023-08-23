Jonathan Clark took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday and his Glacier Range Riders held on for a 3-2 win in Kalispell.

Clark, a southern California native who had come up short in two starts against Zootown's baseball team prior to this week, had his potential no-hitter spoiled by McClain O'Connor with a two-out triple in the eighth. Clark (4-2) was immediately pulled but did end up getting the win, striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings.

The PaddleHeads (57-22) saw their lead in the North Division second-half standings dwindle to five games over second-place Billings. Missoula is trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

The PaddleHeads will play the Glacier Range Riders (44-33) through Sunday in Kalispell.

Missoula starter Connor Schultz (6-2) was solid but didn't get any run support. The former Iowa Hawkeye allowed three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in six innings.

After O'Connor's breakthrough triple in the eighth, Dondrei Hubbard and Josh Elvir followed with RBI singles to cut Missoula's deficit to 3-2.

The PaddleHeads threatened with two runners aboard and just one out in the ninth. But reliever Justin Coleman shut the door, striking out Cam Thompson and coaxing a game-ending fly ball to center field by Ryan Cash.