After jumping to an early lead, the Missoula PaddleHeads faded Friday night in dropping a 7-2 home decision to the Glacier Range Riders.

Missoula (65-29) fell out of first in the Pioneer League North Division second-half race, trailing Billings by 1/2 game. Both teams will play their regular-season finale on Saturday night, with the PaddleHeads hosting the Range Riders and the Mustangs on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

Missoula will begin play in the North Division best-of-3 playoff series on the road Monday. The opponent will be either Billings or Glacier, depending on what happens Saturday.

Catcher Reece Yeargain gave the PaddleHeads a lead with his solo home run in the third inning. It proved to be Missoula's only lead of the night as Glacier (54-41) used home runs by Christian Kirtley and Kingston Liniak to seize the lead in the fourth.

The Range Riders added insurance runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth frames in front of an announced crowd of 2,096. Connor Schultz (7-3) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in four innings of duty.

Missoula finished with nine hits to seven for the visitors. Yeargain, Dondrei Hubbard, Luis Navarro and Thomas DeBonville each had two hits to lead the hosts.