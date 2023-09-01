Xane Washington's grand slam in the second inning helped spark the Great Falls Voyagers to a 7-5 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads Thursday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Missoula (61-26) has lost six of its last 10 and its lead has dwindled to one game over surging Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. The PaddleHeads are trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Great Falls (34-52) built a 7-1 lead before Missoula rallied to make things interesting with three runs in the fourth. Jared Akins, who is back from an injury, ripped a two-RBI double. Ryan Cash added a run-scoring single.

Unfortunately for the hosts, they managed just one more run in front of a robust crowd of 2,518. Newcomer Jaymon Cervantes took the loss, allowing five earned runs on three hits with three walks in the first two innings.

The PaddleHeads finished with 11 hits to nine for the Voyagers. Dondrei Hubbard had three singles for Missoula and McClain O'Connor belted a solo home run.

Missoula will play at Idaho Falls through Sunday before starting a three-game series at Boise.

Notes: In a deadline trade Friday, Missoula acquired pitcher Ethan Swanson, one of the top relievers in the league, from Great Falls for Cervantes and Jordan Nelson. The PaddleHeads also added former Milwaukee Brewers prospect Arman Sabouri to the bullpen.