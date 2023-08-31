The Missoula PaddleHeads split a doubleheader with the Great Falls Voyagers Wednesday at soggy Ogren-Allegiance Park. The visitors won the opener, 10-0, and the hosts took the nightcap, 9-2.

The teams played two seven-inning contests because Tuesday's scheduled nine-inning game was postponed due to rain. The start of Wednesday's opener was also delayed because of wet grounds and the second game did not start until after 8:30 p.m.

Missoula (61-25) has lost three of its last five and its lead has dwindled to two games over Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. The PaddleHeads are trying to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row.

Home runs by Josh Elvir and Thomas DeBonville highlighted Missoula's victory. Alfredo Villa earned the complete-game win, allowing just one earned run on five hits with seven strikeouts.

The PaddleHeads piled up 14 hits and chased Great Falls starter Cade Johnson after three innings. DeBonville and Cam Thompson each finished with three hits to lead the hosts, who scored all the runs they needed in the first on Elvir's two-run shot and DeBonvlle's three-run dinger.

In the opener, the Voyagers (33-52) broke a scoreless tie with a nine-run explosion in the third. Missoula starter Dawson Day was lifted with two outs in the inning after allowing eight hits.

Great Falls finished with 14 hits to six for Missoula. Dondrei Hubbard had two for the PaddleHeads, including a single and double.

Missoula and Great Falls will play the rubber game of their best-of-3 series in Zootown on Thursday night.