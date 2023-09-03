Solid starting pitching set the tone for the Missoula PaddleHeads and they held off the Idaho Falls Chukars for a 7-5 road win Saturday night at Melaleuca Field.

Former Iowa Hawkeye hurler Connor Schultz improved to 7-2 for Zootown's pro baseball team, holding the hosts to two runs on four hits before exiting with one out in the sixth. Closer Mark Simon shut the door on the Chukars in the ninth, but not before surrendering two runs on three hits.

Missoula (62-27) maintained a share of first with surging Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. The Mustangs have won 12 games in a row.

Missoula took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth thanks in part to Josh Elvir's two-RBI double. Idaho Falls (31-58) cut its deficit to 4-3 before the PaddleHeads scored three insurance runs in the eighth, two coming on a Luis Navarro bases-loaded double.

The Chukars scored two in the ninth before Simon struck out Trevor Halsema to end the game with two runners aboard.

Both teams finished with 10 hits. Navarro led Missoula with three and Dondrei Hubbard and Jake Guenther each had two.