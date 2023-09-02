After building a two-run lead in the eighth inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads fizzled Friday night in a 14-8 road loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Missoula (61-27) has lost seven of its last 11 and fallen into first-place tie with surging Billings in the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings. The Mustangs have won 11 games in a row.

The Chukars (31-57) finished with 21 hits to 12 for Missoula. McClain O'Connor had a home run, base hit and three RBIs for the PaddleHeads. Teammate Luis Navarro have three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Missoula manager Michael Schlact used six pitchers. Closer Mark Simon (1-3) took the loss after coming on in the eighth. He allowed five runs on five hits and was pulled before recording an out.

The PaddleHeads appeared to be in good shape in the top of the eighth when O'Connor's two-run tater broke a tie and gave them an 8-6 lead. The hosts answered in a big way with eight runs on seven hits in the bottom half.

Missoula and Idaho Falls will play again on Saturday and Sunday in the Gem State.