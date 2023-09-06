Their opponent won't be determined until later this week, but the Missoula PaddleHeads do know when they'll begin their Pioneer League North Division playoff series.

Zootown's pro baseball team will open postseason play on the road Monday against either Billings or Glacier. If the Mustangs win the second half — they were 1/2 game up on Missoula heading into Wednesday night's action — they will host the PaddleHeads. If Missoula wins the second half, it will play Glacier in Kalispell.

The Range Riders and PaddleHeads will conclude their regular season with a critical three-game series in Missoula starting Thursday. Billings will conclude its regular season on the road with a three-game series against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

After Monday's playoff game, the best-of-3 North series will shift to Missoula for game two next Wednesday and game three on Thursday, Sept. 14 (if necessary). The winner of the series will play in the best-of-3 championship against the winner of the South Division series.

On Tuesday, Missoula posted its third straight road victory, edging the Boise Hawks, 4-3. The PaddleHeads took a three-run lead into the bottom of the ninth and survived a spirited rally by the hosts in front of 3,022 fans.

With the victory, Missoula improved its league-best record to 64-27. The PaddleHeads are trying to become the first team in Pioneer League history to win six half-season races in a row.

Alfredo Villa earned the win, boosting his league-best record to 13-1. He went six innings, allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts. Mark Simon earned his 11th save by enduring a rocky ninth in which he allowed two runs, two hits and two walks.

Jake Guenther smacked a two-run homer to give Missoula the lead in the fourth inning. Ryan Cash delivered a two-RBI single for the visitors in the seventh.

The PaddleHeads finished with 13 hits to eight for the hosts. Guenther, Keaton Greenwalt, Dondrei Hubbard and McClain O'Connor each had two hits for Missoula.

The PaddleHeads and Hawks will finish their three-game series Wednesday night in Boise.