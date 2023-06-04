Austin Dill left the Billings Mustangs in a pickle with his pitching prowess Saturday night.

The Missoula PaddleHeads newcomer from small-town Missouri struck out eight in five-plus innings in a 15-5 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 7-4 and moved into a tie with the Glacier Range Riders for first place in the Pioneer League North Division.

Dill had plenty of help from his friends as the PaddleHeads piled up 23 hits and put the game away for all intents and purposes in the first three frames in jumping to a 9-0 lead.

Former TCU standout Jakob Guenther was a one-man wrecking crew for the hosts, going 5 for 6 with a double and five RBIs. Leadoff hitter Patrick Chung was also a thorn in the side for Billings (3-8), going 4 for 5 with four runs scored.

Missoula had a total of six players with multiple hits. Keaton Greenwalt, McClain O'Connor and Kamron Willman each had three and Jared Akins two.

Mustangs starting pitcher Trevor Jackson found himself in world of hurt right off the bat. He departed after four innings after surrendering nine runs on 10 hits.

Missoula's offensive outbursts in the first and second innings proved to be all it needed.

The PaddleHeads loaded the bases in the first frame, setting the stage for Cameron Thompson's two-RBI double. Missoula took a 3-0 lead into the second and tacked on five runs in that inning, with Guenther ripping a two-RBI single and Greenwalt and O'Connor chipping in with run-scoring base hits.

Dill, a 24-year-old rookie who played his college ball at Evangel University in Missouri, earned his first win after delivering three strong performances out of the bullpen. He allowed just three earned runs before departing with one out in the sixth.

Missoula will start a three-game series at Great Falls on Tuesday night.