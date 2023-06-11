A surge of three runs in the sixth inning helped the Missoula PaddleHeads stretch their win streak to four games Saturday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Zootown's pro baseball team found itself on the short end of the score in each of the first five innings and trailed by two after five. Then Great Falls put two runners aboard with walks and another on an error in the sixth and the hosts seized the opportunity in a 9-8 win.

It marked the PaddleHeads' seventh victory in eight games as they improved to 12-5. They share the top spot in the Pioneer League North Division standings with the Glacier Range Riders (11-4), who will be coming to Missoula for a three-game series starting Tuesday.

The Voyagers, who have lost four straight, started their downward spiral in the sixth when reliever Anthony Becerra-Lopez walked Kamron Willman and later walked Dondrei Hubbard with one out in the inning. Jake Guenther then lived on an infield error, loading the bases.

Jayson Newman drew a bases-loaded walk, prompting Great Falls to lift Becerra-Lopez. Demco came on in relief but after striking out Cam Thompson, he walked McClain O'Connor, knotting the score at 8-8. Thomas DeBonville then delivered what proved to be a game-winning RBI single since neither team managed a run in the seventh, eighth or ninth innings.

Willman led the PaddleHeads at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, and two runs scored. Missoula used six pitchers, with reliever Liu Fuenmayor earning the win after coming on in the sixth.