Since joining the Pioneer League last spring, the Glacier Range Riders have never won at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

The Kalispell-based baseball team lost for the 10th time in a row at the Missoula PaddleHeads' home digs on Tuesday night. Veteran outfielder Jared Akins collected three hits, including a home run, in leading the hosts to a 10-5 win in a game delayed by lightning and called in the seventh inning.

Missoula (14-5) stretched its lead over second-place Glacier (11-6) to two games in the North Division. The PaddleHeads have won six in a row and nine of their last 10.

The trend in recent games has been for Missoula to start slow and then seize control. It continued Tuesday as the PaddleHeads spotted the visitors a two-run lead in the second and trailed by a run heading into the bottom of the third.

That's when Missoula took control. The hosts scored three in the bottom half — one coming on an Akins blast and two on a costly Glacier error — and added four more in the fourth. The highlights of the fourth were RBI singles by Patrick Chung and Keaton Greenwalt.

Former Grand Junction Rockies hurler Izzy Fuentes started the game for Missoula and allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings. Texan Mitch Sparks was solid out of the bullpen, allowing just one run in three innings.

Greenwalt maintained his spot as the top RBI man in the league, pushing his total to 29. Chung ranks third in the league in batting average (.432) and teammate Kamron Willman is right behind him (.431).

Missoula will conclude its three-game home series against Glacier on Thursday night.